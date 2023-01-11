Man fatally stabbed during parking lot fight

No arrests have been made after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday near East Mississippi Avenue and South Joliet Street in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was fatally stabbed in Aurora after a fight broke out between two men in an Aurora parking lot.

The fight was reported around 7:40 p.m. in a parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Joliet Street, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department. During the altercation one of the men was stabbed and later died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives from APD's Major Crimes Unit are investigating but so far no arrests have been made.

All eastbound lanes of Mississippi Avenue were closed for several hours as police investigated but the roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora Police.

Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

