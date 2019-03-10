BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A woman faces a felony charge of criminal mischief after she was caught on camera keying a Tesla Model 3, according to a tweet from the Broomfield Police Department (BPD).

Cameras on the vehicle captured video of a woman keying the car over the weekend, according to police. Officers responded to the parking lot of Legacy High School, at 2701 West 136th Avenue Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The vehicle owner was nearby watching his daughter's soccer game when the vandalism occurred. He later posted a video of the incident on social media.

RELATED: Tesla unveils $39,000 compact SUV for the masses

As a result, BPD said their department received hundreds of tips and were able to identify the woman as 57-year-old Maria Elena Gimeno.

She turned herself in Wednesday evening and was booked on a charge of criminal mischief, which is a class 6 felony.

RELATED: Dozens of cars vandalized with BB gun

At this time, police believe Gimeno randomly targeted the vehicle.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS