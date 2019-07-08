ASPEN, Colo. — A Pitkin County mother has been arrested after her child was left in a hot car that reached 116°, according to an arrest affidavit from the Aspen Police Department.

Charlesie Edwards, 27, was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal attempted negligent homicide

Child abuse

Officers responded to 926 E. Durant St. around 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 about a report of a child left alone in a hot car.

A woman told officers she saw the baby alone in the car and said the child's face was "red in color", the affidavit says. She also told police the baby's head was lying against the window and the child was not responding, according to the affidavit.

She took the baby out of the car and said the baby was "soaking wet with sweat", according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, the initial temperature inside the vehicle was 116°, the affidavit states.

About an hour after the baby was found, officers responded to a welfare check about an intoxicated woman at 533 E. Hopkins Ave. in Aspen. They recognized the woman as Charlesie Edwards from prior contacts.

They believed she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the affidavit. She was acting "very strange" and "asking odd questions", the affidavit says.

Officers responding to the call spoke with another officer who came to the scene where the baby was found. That officer explained that Edwards was the baby's mother, and that Edwards's purse had been left in the car with the child.

She was placed in handcuffs and began to cry as she walked to the patrol car, the affidavit says. She told officers, she "had a severe alcohol problem," according to the affidavit..

Once at the jail, Edwards "believed she had been arrested for DUI" and "wanted to know if she could bond", according to the affidavit.

Officers said Edwards was "not cooperative" at the jail and threatened the lives of jail staff and counselors, the affidavit says.

She eventually calmed down and began crying, according to the affidavit and then stated on her own accord, "I didn't mean to hurt my baby. I forgot about her in the car" and "I can't believe I did this, I could have killed her," according to the affidavit.

Edwards had two other children, ages 11 and 6. Child Protective Services placed her youngest child with a temporary guardian.

