1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged

DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded to the home and transported Betty to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed the same day, but it wasn't until late June that the toxicology results came back. They revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl.

Naloxone, a medication given to quickly reverse an opioid overdose, and acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, were found in her system. According to the affidavit, no medical staff reported that Betty had been given naloxone.

On July 18, a Denver Police detective interviewed Chavez, who waived her right to have an attorney present and gave a statement. Most of that statement is redacted in the arrest affidavit, so it's unclear what she told them.

Chavez is charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death. Her first court appearance was Friday.

Fentanyl-related deaths in Colorado have been on the rise in recent years, according to state data. In 2021, there were five deaths related to the drug among children under 10 years old.

