GOLDEN, Colo. — The mother who caused a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to numerous charges including vehicular homicide, DUI and child abuse resulting in death.

During a hearing Thursday, Samantha Maestas, 29, was also sentenced to three years in the jail work release program, according to the 1st Judicial District.

“This is a tragedy that could have been prevented. Sophia died because her mother chose to use drugs before getting behind the wheel,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “We asked for a prison sentence because we believe that her conduct demands it.”

Maestas was driving east on Interstate 70 just west of Genesee on August 10, 2018, when she approached heavy traffic.

She took evasive action to avoid a rear-end collision, over-corrected and lost control of her car. She then crossed the median, going into the westbound lanes of I-70 where she collided with a GMC Sierra.

Her daughter Sophia Avila was in the backseat of her car and was killed in the crash. Maestas and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Samantha Maestas

1st Judicial District

An arrest warrant shows a photo on the pavement taken by a Colorado State Patrol trooper. That photo shows a green straw in a small plastic baggy. According to the report, Maestas admitted to officers on-scene that she'd been snorting methamphetamine out of the bag.

In an interview after the wreck, Maestas reportedly told the investigating trooper that she was not high at the time of the wreck and had only had beers the night before but had stopped around 3 a.m., according to the arrest warrant.

In June Maestas pleaded guilty to all charges against her which included:

Vehicular Homicide-DUI

Child abuse resulting in death

Possession of a controlled substance

DUI

Two counts of careless driving resulting in injury

Driving under restraint

Divided highway violation

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

