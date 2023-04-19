Mom pleads guilty after death of 5-year-old daughter

Emily Canales, 5, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the El Paso County coroner.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died from multiple blunt force injuries in January 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of child abuse resulting in death.

Brianne Escamilla was initially arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Escamilla's boyfriend Matthew Urias was also arrested on the same charge.

Police said on Jan. 13, 2022, they were called to help the Colorado Springs Fire Department as they attempted lifesaving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales. She ultimately died at the hospital, police said.

An autopsy was conducted and Emily’s death was ruled a homicide, with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office listing multiple blunt force injuries as the cause.

Escamilla and Urias were both arrested last summer. As a result of her plea on Tuesday, two other charges against Escamilla were dismissed. She is scheduled for sentencing on June 20.

The case against Urias is still pending. He is charged with first-degree murder, and two counts of child abuse resulting in death and is next due in court on May 16.

