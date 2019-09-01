The 43-year-old mother facing charges in connection to the death of her 7-year-old son whose body was found inside a Denver storage unit appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Elisha Pankey was advised of the charges against her in the death of her son Caden McWilliams, which include one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of abuse of a corpse. She turned herself into Denver police last week.

A protection order was put in place Wednesday forbidding Pankey from having any contact with her other child, who has been placed in the custody of another guardian.

When Caden McWilliams' body was found Dec. 23 in a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue, it was encased in concrete, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Police believe the little boy may have been dead since May.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet said how he died.

Pankey is due back in court on January 29 for a preliminary hearing.

