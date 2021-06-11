Yoder mom allegedly strangled newborn before burying her in backyard

The 19-year-old woman is facing first degree murder charges for the death of her newborn baby.

YODER, Colo. — New court documents reveal disturbing details about the 19-year-old Yoder woman facing first-degree murder charges for the death of her newborn baby. Amy Grace Carr is accused of strangling her baby right after delivering her back in January of 2020, then burying the child face-up just outside her home.

When Carr went to bury the child, the ground was too frozen to bury her very deeply. Carr's parents found the child less than a week after she died and immediately called 911, they told deputies they didn't know of anyone in the area who was pregnant.

> Video above: El Paso County daycare provider arrested in infant's death.

Carr's mother said neither of her daughters who lived at the home was sexually active.

Carr initially denied knowing anything about the baby when police questioned her. Eventually, she admitted that it had been her child, but it was stillborn.

Carr's internet history tells a different story.

When she would've been around six months pregnant, she typed "How much alcohol is needed to harm a fetus" into Google.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.