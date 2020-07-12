Deputy and state trooper involved in July shooting found justified

The District Attorney's Office found both an El Paso County deputy and state trooper justified in the July shooting.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has found an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and state trooper were justified in a July shooting that killed a man.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on July 11, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers were alerted of a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report from dispatch involving a red Jeep traveling south on Interstate 25 in Douglas County. The Jeep was later discovered to have been stolen, the decision letter says.

Troopers spotted the Jeep Patriot matching the description in the report and followed it until the driver exited the highway at exit 163 in El Paso County and crashed into a guardrail, the decision letter says.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Antonio Mancinone, was seen exiting the vehicle with a handgun in his right hand, according to the letter.

Mancinone pointed the gun at officers before running from the crash, the letter says.

Mancinone unsuccessfully tried to steal another vehicle, pointed his gun at approaching troopers and deputies, then ran through a field and into an occupied home, according to the letter.

According to the decision letter, Mancinone fired a shot into the home, breaking a window, which he entered. The home's occupants safely escaped and troopers and deputies entered the residence from the front of the home, the letter states.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Spencer Stringham fired a shot from his rifle into the home, while Colorado State Trooper Lance Curry, who was inside the home, fired seven shots from his pistol at Mancinone, according to the decision letter.

Law enforcement from both El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) and CSP entered the home and started to render medical aid to Mancinone. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the decision letter says.

"Deputy Stringham reported that when Mr. Mancinone fired into and then used force to enter the home, which immediately preceded the deputy’s gunshot, the deputy believed Mr. Mancinone to be an imminent threat," the decision letter says, "Trooper Curry noted at the time he fired he was in fear for his life and for anyone who may still be inside the home."

As a result of the investigation, there will be no charges filed against Trooper Curry or Deputy Stringham, the decision letter says.