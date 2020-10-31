Man who ran over 10-year-old girl in Arvada, left scene sentenced to probation

Jose Morales-Reyes was found guilty on four counts in August.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who ran over a 10-year-old Arvada girl with his SUV as she was walking home from school and left the scene has been sentenced to eight years probation, two years jail work release and a suspended five and a half year prison sentence.

According to a release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office, a Jefferson County jury found 51-year-old Jose Morales-Reyes guilty in August of leaving the scene with serious bodily injury (SBI), vehicular assault reckless -- SBI, driving while ability impaired and reckless driving.

> The video above aired on Dec. 1, 2019, when the 10-year-old girl says the driver that hit her shouldn't have been behind the wheel.

The DA said on Nov. 8, 2019, the girl was walking home from school with her six-year-old sister on the sidewalk at West 58th Avenue and Carr Street when Morales-Reyes drove up over the curb and crashed into her.

Morales-Reyes then continued along the curb for 65 feet and left the area, according to the DA. He then drove in a large circle, passing back by the crash scene before ultimately returning and turning himself in to police, the DA said.

The girl suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, a concussion and lacerations to her stomach and liver. The six-year-old was not hurt.

Morales-Reyes potentially faced up to nine years in prison, according to the DA.

