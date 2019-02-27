GOLDEN, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help finding who stole more than $30,000 worth of diamonds from a store in Golden.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers release, someone broke into Creekside Jewelers on Washington Avenue on Jan. 21 by making a hole in the wall at the back of the store.

Golden Police Department

Police said a large number of loose diamonds and their certificates were stolen.

Anyone with information about who may have been involved in the burglary or what happened to the diamonds is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

