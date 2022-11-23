Unborn child dead, 2 people wounded in shooting, deputies say

Andres Garcia was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and other possible charges.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — A pregnant woman was seriously injured in a Tuesday evening shooting in Morgan County. Her unborn baby did not survive, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

A man was also shot in the incident, deputies said.

The shooting happened in the 25000 block of County Road T.9, deputies said. That's about seven miles from the city of Brush.

Deputies arrived and found the 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The woman was 37 weeks pregnant, MCSO said. The man who was wounded, had been shot in his shoulder.

The two victims were rushed to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan. The woman was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Denver area. The man was treated and released.

The woman's unborn child did not survive. The woman's condition was not immediately released.

While deputies were responding to the shooting call, they were told the suspect, 25-year-old Andres Garcia, had left the scene in a black Cadillac.

Deputies found the Cadillac and pulled it over in Brush. Garcia was taken into custody. He's being held on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder (two counts)

Unlawful termination of a pregnancy

First-degree trespass

Violation of a protection order (three counts)

Domestic violence

The 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make a final determination of charges that Garcia will face.

Garcia is being held on $2 million bond in the Morgan County Jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

