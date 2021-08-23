Morphew had injuries to his hands and scratch marks on his arm after wife's disappearance

Testimony in the preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew focused on items found in the home he shared with his wife and in their vehicles.

SALIDA, Colorado — Barry Morphew had injuries to both of his hands and scratch marks on one of his arms a few days after his wife Suzanne went missing last year.

That testimony came from Chaffee County Undersheriff Andy Rohrich on Monday, as the preliminary hearing for Morphew's murder case continued after a week off.

More testimony on Monday focused on items found in the home he shared with his wife and in their vehicles around the time that Suzanne went missing in May 2020.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville in Chaffee County, was last seen May 10, 2020, and is presumed dead. Her husband is facing charges including first-degree murder.

The preliminary hearing that started two weeks ago and continued Monday will determine whether there’s enough evidence to proceed with trial.

Previous testimony indicated that the Morphews had a troubled marriage. Suzanne Morphew had carried on a two-year affair with Jeff Libler, a Michigan man who was told he was not a target of the investigation.

Suzanne suspected her husband was having an affair, but so far, investigators have not found evidence of that.

Four days before Suzanne disappeared, she sent a text to her husband saying she was “done” with the marriage.

On Monday, Undersheriff Rohrich said that he arrived at the Morphews’ residence on the evening of May 10, 2020. He testified about what the Sheriff’s Office found in the house and in the vehicles belonging to the Morphews.

He testified that:

Barry Morphew’s pickup, which was seized at the house after he returned from trip to Broomfield that day, presumably on business, had clutter in the back seat and was dirty.

In Suzanne Morphew’s vehicle, investigators found her purse, which held a wallet with her driver’s license, a medical card, credit cards and cash.

In the home, the doorframe of the master bedroom was damaged. Rohrich testified that the damage was consistent with a forced entry, and that an unspent .22 caliber shell was found next to Suzanne’s side of the bed.

A Bible and a book titled “Courage to Change,” both belonging to Suzanne Morphew, were in a sitting area, but her journal that deputies were told by those who knew Suzanne would be with the other two books was not found in the house.

In a fireplace, investigators found partially burned wood, the remains of paper that resembled wrapping paper, two long pieces of metal like those of hanging folders from a filing cabinet and strand material similar to that from a book binding.

On May 13, photographs were taken of Barry Morphew at the Department of Public Health. He had injuries on both of his hands, and three scratch marks on one of his upper arms. Barry told investigators that he got the injuries from a tree while searching for his wife.

Rohrich also testified about a deputy’s body cam footage that was recorded the night of May 10, not long after Suzanne Morphew went missing. The footage, played in court, showed Barry Morphew entering his home with deputies for the first time since returning home that day from Broomfield.

Rohrich said that deputies needed a piece of Suzanne’s clothing for tracking dogs to recognize her scent and that Morphew was told to “go directly to a place where she’s worn something.”

Under prosecution questioning, Rohrich said he thought it “odd” that Morphew didn’t look around the house, ask questions or try to call his wife. He testified under defense questioning that Morphew did what deputies had instructed him to do.

Also during the morning’s testimony:

FBI Agent John Grusing testified more on the trash that Barry Morphew threw away at five locations while he was in Broomfield on May 10, 2020. He testified that Morphew said he was throwing away junk that was in his truck. When asked whether his theory was that Morphew disposed of murder evidence in Broomfield, he said “yes.”

Grusing, Rohrich and Derek Graham, an agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, testified about a needle sheath found in the dryer in the Morphews’ home. The sheath was consistent with those on other needles kept in the home used to fill tranquilizer darts with serum.

Grusing said when Morphew left his home on May 10, 2020, to go to Broomfield, normally you'd turn right on Highway 50; instead, he turned left. Morphew said he turned left because he saw a herd of elk with a bull and wanted to see if the bull would drop its antlers. Rohrich later said it would be very unusual for a bull to be with a herd of cows at that time of year.