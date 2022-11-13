Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow

The Moscow Police Department said the students were killed in an "isolated, targeted attack."

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department is investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday afternoon at an apartment less than a mile from the university campus.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed to KTVB the four victims were students at the University of Idaho. The police department and the City of Moscow on Monday identified them as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls, Idaho; and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Moscow city officials ask the public to "please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event."

Moscow Police on Tuesday said that based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the students were killed in an "isolated, targeted attack." Police have not taken any suspects into custody, but they also say there is "no imminent threat to the community at large."

According to Moscow Police Capt. Tyson Berrett, officers received a call just before noon PT on Sunday reporting an unconscious person near King Road, less than a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

Once officers arrived, they found the four students already dead.

According to a Vandal Alert sent by the university Sunday, police have not identified a suspect and students were asked to stay away from the area and shelter in place. An updated alert, sent one hour later after the initial alert, lifted the shelter in place.

In a statement sent Sunday night from the University, President Scott Green said classes would be canceled Monday, out of respect for the students who lost their lives, and extra support options would be open to students requiring assistance.

Fundraisers to assist the families of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves have been started on GoFundMe, which verified the sites on Tuesday morning.

The Moscow Police Dept. is working with Idaho State Police and other state and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation of the students' deaths. Anyone with information is asked to call Moscow Police at 208-883-7054.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

