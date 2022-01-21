Witness tackled, disarmed suspect after 3 hit by vehicle in motel parking lot

Manuel Handboy, 36, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of hitting 3 people with his vehicle in the parking lot of an Adams County motel.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A person who witnessed a vehicle hit three women in a motel parking lot chased down the driver, tackled and disarmed him, and held him down until deputies arrived on scene, according to the affidavit in the case.

The incident happened Saturday at the Red Rock Motel, at 3050 W. 63rd Ave., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO). Manuel Handboy, 36, has been charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

2 counts of vehicular assault

Felony menacing

Domestic violence

One of the victims had ended a three-year relationship with Handboy a few days before, when he took her phone and threatened to beat her, according to the affidavit.

The woman went to stay with her mother at the Adams County motel. The two of them were unloading groceries and other items from another family member's vehicle when a black Acura accelerated at them across the parking lot, the affidavit says.

The impact sent two of the victims flying several feet through the air. The third victim, who was in vehicle, was also injured. Two of the women have been released from a hospital, while the third was in critical condition, the affidavit says.

The Acura rolled and struck two other parked vehicles in the crash, and the driver crawled out the back broken window and tried to run, according to the affidavit.

A witness to the incident who was staying at the motel told deputies that he confronted the driver, who threatened him with a knife. The witness said, "Bring it," and the driver ran, the affidavit says.

The witness chased the driver and tackled him to the ground. A struggle ensued. The witness was able to pull away the knife and held the driver on the ground until an Adams County Sheriff's deputy arrived and took the driver into custody, according to the affidavit.

Handboy told authorities that he had taken a bad batch of methamphetamine and had heard voices that told him to crash into the victims, the affidavit says.

Handboy is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

