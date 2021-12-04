Mother arrested after child dies in cold weather

Moffat County Sheriff's Office said Kaylee Messerly and her 3-year-old daughter were found alive, but her other 1-year-old daughter was found dead nearby.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A mother was arrested on Friday after her daughter died in cold weather and another daughter was injured, Moffat County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

Kaylee Ann Messerly, 36, of Craig faces:

One count of child abuse resulting in death

One count of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

MCSO said that officers were notified around 8 a.m. on March 11 about a suspicious vehicle near County Road 54 in unincorporated Moffat County, which is not frequently traveled in the winter months.

Deputies sent to the area found the vehicle on a service road south of County Road 54, which was unoccupied and appeared to be stuck in mud and snow, according to MCSO.

MCSO said personnel immediately began searching the area with assistance from Moffat County Search and Rescue and an aerial resource from Mountain Air Spray.

Messerly was found about a mile from the vehicle with her 3-year-old daughter, who were both alive and suffering from environmental exposure injuries, according to MCSO.

MCSO said Messerly's 1-year-old daughter was found dead nearby.

Messerly and the surviving daughter were immediately transported by a tracked UTV from the scene to an ambulance, and then were taken to Memorial Regional Health in Craig, according to MCSO.

The surviving daughter was flown via helicopter to the Children's Hospital in Aurora later that afternoon.

Messerly is being held at the Moffat County Jail.

