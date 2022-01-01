Mother arrested in deadly stabbings of 2 children in Colorado mountain town, police say

Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested in connection to the deaths of her 18- and 11-year-old children, the Glenwood Springs Police Department said.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon, and their mother faces murder charges, the Glenwood Springs Police Department said.

Police said officers responded around 2:34 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex on Soccer Field Road. They found two victims with significant injures.

Lifesaving measures were provided until the victims, ages 18 and 11, were taken to the hospital, where, police said, they were pronounced dead.

Officers also discovered a woman being restrained by an uninvolved citizen, and were told she was responsible for the assault, according to police.

> Video above: Psychologist discusses the cycle of domestic violence.

Police said it appeared the initial assault took place inside an apartment before spilling out into the complex's parking lot area.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Claudia Yuri Camacho-Duenas, was taken into custody without incident. Police said it was determined she was the biological mother of both victims. She was booked into the Garfield County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.