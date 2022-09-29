Woman charged after 12-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl poisoning

Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance.

FIRESTONE, Colo. — A mother is facing charges after her 12-year-old daughter died of fentanyl poisoning in May, Weld County prosecutors said.

Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Prosecutors said that on May 2, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call that came from a hotel room in Firestone. When first responders arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead on May 7, prosecutors said.

An autopsy concluded the girl died of complications related to acute fentanyl toxicity.

Prosecutors said police determined Wadena had been using and dealing fentanyl from her hotel room. She had arranged to have her three children, who were not in her legal custody, brought to the room for a visit the night before the 911 call, prosecutors said.

During the visit, prosecutors said, two of the children consumed some of her fentanyl pills, which killed the 12-year-old girl.

Wadena was taken into custody Wednesday. She was set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

