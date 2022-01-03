Mother accused of killing daughter takes plea deal

Kelly Turner was arrested in connection to the death of her daughter Olivia Gant in 2019. Her trial was scheduled for February.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The mother accused of murdering her 7-year-old "Make-a-Wish" daughter after convincing medical professionals she was terminally ill accepted a plea deal during a court hearing Monday.

Kelly Renee Turner pleaded guilty to one count each of child abuse negligently causing death, theft between $100,000 and $1 million, and charitable fraud.

The plea agreement calls for a 16-year sentence for child abuse, 10 years for theft, and three years for charitable fraud, all to be served concurrently. Turner will be formally sentenced in a hearing Feb. 9. Family members are expected to speak at that hearing.

Turner, 43, was arrested in October 2019 in connection with the death of Olivia Gant. She was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of child abuse

Three counts of theft

Three counts of charitable fraud

Two counts of attempting to influence a public official

Two counts of forgery

She had pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment in December 2020.

The 2017 death of Gant -- whose “bucket list” of final wishes evoked heart-touching news stories -- was originally thought to be the result of multiple diseases.

But according to a grand jury indictment, Turner faked her medical issues and ultimately killed her.

Turner’s attorney, Ara Ohanian, has argued in court that medical professionals – not Turner – determined what treatment “was both reasonable and necessary” for Gant.

That included a decision to withdraw a feeding tube and to impose a “do not resuscitate” order.

It wasn’t until a year after Gant's death that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators began looking into the case, eventually securing a grand jury indictment.



The indictment alleges that Turner defrauded the Medicaid system of more than $538,000 and ripped off two foundations that provide memorable experiences to terminally ill children, as well as hundreds of people who donated to her online fundraising page.

The indictment further alleges that she stole from both a funeral home and a cemetery that handled the girl’s arrangements.

The child abuse charge accused her of endangering another daughter, who is now 13 years old. Turner claimed publicly the girl had cancer, which medical records show was not true, according to court documents.

Although the indictment did not make clear the specific cause of Gant's death, it notes that Turner withdrew medical care and nourishment in the girl’s final weeks.

Gant's heart-tugging story played out on television stations and in newspapers in the Denver area and nationally – a sick little girl experiencing the thrill of riding in a police car and shooting water on a fire before succumbing to an untreatable mix of medical issues.

Among those stories were ones that appeared on 9NEWS and on other Denver stations, as well as on the nationally syndicated program Entertainment Tonight.

The indictment paints a much more sinister picture: Multiple doctors who didn’t believe Gant was terminally ill battling a mother who was so persuasive that she convinced one of the physicians to sign a “do not resuscitate” order and ultimately withdrew all of her daughter’s medical care – including what is known as total parenteral nutrition, which provided nourishment through an intravenous line.

At the time, according to the indictment, Turner argued that Gant was so sick, and her quality of life so poor, that the humane thing to do was to stop medical care and allow her to die.

Gant died a few weeks later, on Aug. 20, 2017.

Turner denied any wrongdoing when she was questioned by investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. But according to the indictment, as Turner was questioned, she mentioned a rare psychological disorder known as “Munchausen syndrome by proxy,” where parents or caregivers seek attention as a result of the illness of someone in their care. In extreme cases, parents or caregivers actually cause injuries or illnesses that later require medical attention.

According to the indictment, “Turner said, ‘That has never been my case, like at all, whatsoever. You can talk to anyone that stood by my side through … all of this.’”

The document noted that it was Turner who raised the subject, which had not been mentioned by either detectives or social workers present for the interview, according to the indictment.

After Gant died, her cause of death was attributed to intestinal failure.

But after investigators exhumed Gant's body in November 2018, a forensic pathologist found no evidence of intestinal failure or “many of the conditions” that Turner claimed Gant had been diagnosed with, according to the indictment.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.