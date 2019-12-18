FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 28-year-old mother was arrested Monday for vehicular homicide and other felony charges from a crash that claimed the life of her 1-year-old son.

The Fort Collins Police Department (FCPD) said Tiffany Burke was driving a Ford Explorer at Carpenter Road and County Road 9 when the Aug. 22 crash happened.

Police said investigators determined she stopped at a stop sign and then made a left turn in front of a Ford F-350 heading eastbound, who had the right-of-way and no stop sign.

During the crash, Riley and an unrestrained juvenile boy were ejected from the Explorer, according to police. The 1-year-old, who was later identified as Riley Santos by the Larimer County Coroner, was restrained in the vehicle.

The teen boy suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Children's Hospital in Denver. According to police, the teen boy is recovering from his extensive injuries.

Santos passed away on Aug. 25 due to his injuries, FCPD said.

Burke, who also suffered serious injuries, was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies. Authorities said officers believed she was under the influence of drugs when the crash happened.

On Monday, the 28-year-old mother was located and arrested. She faces the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide (class 3 felony)

Vehicular Assault (class 4 felony)

Child Abuse (class 3 felony)

Child Abuse (class 4 felony)

Driving Under the Influence (misdemeanor)

“This was an absolutely heartbreaking incident. One little life ended far too soon, and many other lives have been forever impacted by this tragedy,” said FCPD Chief Jeff Swoboda. “I cannot emphasize this enough: sober, responsible driving is a critical part of keeping our community safe and preventing tragedies like this.”

