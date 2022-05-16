Mother of four killed on Mother's Day in two-car crash; driver faces DUI charges

Thornton Police said the driver of the other car faces a list of charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

THORNTON, Colo. — A driver has been charged after police say they killed a woman in a two-car crash in Thornton on Mother's Day. Family members identified the woman killed as 30-year-old Erin Lea Amsdill, a mother of four.

Amsdill's aunt, Jaime Perez, said Amsdill's longtime boyfriend and three of her children were inside the car at the time of the crash.

"I'm just gonna miss her love; she just loved everyone," Perez told 9NEWS from Arizona. "She was kind, just genuinely kind, cared about how other people – tried to make harmony wherever she could."

The crash happened at East 84th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton on May 8 – Mother's Day.

"They were just spending the day together as a family like they always do. Matt and Erin and the kids. The next thing you know, it was over," Perez explained as she began to cry. "For those kids to be trapped there and Matthew to be trapped there, it was terrible."

Thornton Police arrested 43-year-old Patrick Eisiminger. They say he was driving the other car and faces a list of charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

"It was just senseless," Perez added. "In this day and age, there is absolutely zero reason to get behind a wheel when you have had even one drink."

Perez said Erin's longtime boyfriend and their kids would recover from their physical injuries, but emotionally, those wounds may never heal. Perez hoped others will think twice before getting behind a wheel and appreciate every little moment in life.

"Time is our most precious commodity. It's not something that we should take for granted because we are never promised tomorrow," she said.

Perez said funeral services for Amsdill will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. at Thrive Church.