Mother killed in Lakewood hit-and-run

"It's been really hard. I just want to pick up the phone and call my mom," Samantha Selvage said as she began to cry. "But I can't do that, so it's been hard."

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A driver hit and killed a 49-year-old mother, and Lakewood Police are asking for help finding the person responsible.

It happened on May 28, Memorial Day weekend, near West 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Jay Street, according to Lakewood Police.

Police believe Angela Selvage was hit sometime around 9 p.m.

"We have no leads. It feels like we're trying to find a needle in a haystack," Amanda Olin, Angela's close friend, said. "We are going to fight and fight hard to figure out what happened."

Police said Angela, who was not in a vehicle when she was hit, was taken to the hospital that night but died from her injuries.

According to Lakewood Police, no one has been arrested.

Angela's oldest daughter, Samantha Selvage, still can't believe someone would leave the scene.

"It’s hard to process something like that, because you can’t just make sense of 'why,'" Samantha said. "It’s hard because my mom is always a very positive person and loved everybody, and when something like this happens, it's hard to keep that compassion, because you’re like, well, are all people evil?"

Angela was a mother to five children. Her optimism is just one of the many traits her family remembers about her. They said she loved being outdoors, she loved her faith in God and she loved her family.

"Whoever you are, you know that you did this and you're not going to get away with it," Samantha said.

The family taped flyers in the area of the crash with information about the Crime Stoppers reward for an arrest in this case.

"It’s not OK to do this to anybody. Nobody deserves it at all," Samantha said.

"We’re trying to do the best we can to get justice for Angie, because this is not OK. This person needs to come forward," Amanda said.

Tipsters can also visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. They can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

