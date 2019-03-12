EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The mother of a toddler who died from a gunshot wound in October 2018 in El Paso County has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 21, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Hartford St for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived they were flagged down by the parents of the 2-year-old boy. Melissa Adamson, the boy's mother, had him in her arms, according to the release from the sheriff's office.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he died, the release said. Investigators have not said exactly how the boy was shot but said his death was not investigated as a homicide.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Adamson was sentenced to 12 years in prison for one count of child abuse resulting in death and two six-year sentences for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"This is one of the most difficult sentencing hearings I've ever presided over...," said Judge Linda Billings-Vela about the sentence.

RELATED: Mother arrested after 2-year-old dies of gunshot wound

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS