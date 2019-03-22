COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A mother will spend 20 years in prison for driving drunk and crashing into a parked truck, causing her infant daughter to be thrown from the vehicle, according to a news release from 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Charlene Sunshine Munoz-Trujillo, 37, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced Friday.

According to the release, Munoz got into an argument with the baby's father on July 28, 2018, witnesses said, then took her daughter, "threw" her into her Mercedes and "drove off in a rage."

Moments later, the release says Munoz crashed into a Dodge Ram that was parked in the 6500 block of East 80th Avenue in Commerce City.

The Colorado State Patrol estimated Munoz was driving at least 67 mph when she hit the truck, which was loaded with wood, bricks and tools. The speed limit on the road was 30 mph, the release says.

Munoz's blood alcohol content was 0.214 at the time of the crash, according to the release.

In the impact of the crash, Munoz's 11-month-old daughter Isabel Jimenez was ejected from the car. The release says she was not in a car seat.

Isabel died from head injuries she sustained in the crash.

Munoz was charged with child abuse resulting in death, vehicular homicide and DUI. She pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death as part of a plea agreement that capped her sentence at 20 years.

