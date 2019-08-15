DENVER — A motorcycle driver has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash where a motorcycle hit a parked car.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they responded to the area of North Elm Street and East Colfax Avenue in Denver just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the crash involving the parked car and motorcycle.

A passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPD.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital and arrested for vehicular homicide, and investigation of DUI.

The names of the motorcycle driver and passenger have not been released. It's unclear at this time how the motorcyclist ended up hitting the parked car.

