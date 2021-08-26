Aurora family wants justice for loved one hit, killed 20 days ago

Cesar Carrillo was hit and killed riding his motorcycle Aug. 6 – the driver who hit him didn't stay on the scene and police are looking for the person responsible.

AURORA, Colo. — It’s been exactly 20 days since 27-year-old Cesar Carrillo was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle in Aurora.

"My brother’s life was taken away from somebody and just left him on the street,” said Cesar’s sister, Blanca Carrillo.

The last 20 days have seemed like an eternity for the Carrillo family.

"The accident happened on August 6 at 11:06 p.m. it was a Friday,” Carrillo said.

Her brother was hit and killed at the intersection of East 1st and North Havana streets in Aurora. Police said the driver kept going leaving Carrillo dead at the scene.

"Just hit him and ran away. Took his life away. And that was pretty much everything they told us,” Carrillo said.

He was a brother to six others, a son and a twin. The day after the tragedy his family started a small memorial with flowers and candles in the same spot he was killed.



"This is nothing compared to the love that we have for Cesar. And we always will have. And he's always going to be in our memories, in our prayers, and in our hearts,” Carrillo said.



As time takes a toll on the flowers that have now lost their color, fond memories of Cesar remain within his loved ones.

"He was very charismatic, he was friendly, sweet and a nobleman,” Carrillo said.



He had only been riding the motorcycle for a year. His brothers and sisters didn’t like it, but say Carrillo always put safety first.

“He was always wearing a helmet, he was good,” Carrillo said.

Initially, Aurora Police said they were searching for a black Jeep that was possibly involved. That has since changed – police now tell the family they are looking for a silver or beige 2001 to 2009 in the following models:

Chevy Blazer

GMC Envoy

Buick Rainier

Oldsmobile Bravada



"We need anybody's help. Whoever saw something even the minimal thing we need that to do justice and that's why we are here,” Carrillo said.



Every day that goes by without knowing who killed Cesar makes healing harder for this family. But they'll continue fighting for the person they love no matter what it takes.

"I know that there is nothing I can do to save his life. But, if there's anything I can do to do justice for him I will do and that's why we are here,” Carrillo said.

Aurora Police are hoping to get surveillance from nearby businesses. They are also hoping to hear from anyone who may have been in that area the night of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.