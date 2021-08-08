Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora

Police said they're looking for a black Jeep last seen heading west on East 1st Avenue from North Havana Street on Friday night.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead late Friday night.

According to APD, officers responded soon after 11 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue.

APD said they found the rider of the motorcycle lying on the road, unconscious. They tried CPR until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived, but the man later died at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was heading south on North Havana Street when a black Jeep made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, police said.

The Jeep was last seen heading west on East 1st Avenue after the crash, according to APD.

The motorcycle rider's name has not been released. That information will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been identified and his family members have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

