Police looking for suspects who used dumpster as battering ram while trying to breaking into Mountain View dispensary

They drove off in a stolen dark blue 2000-2001 Jeep Liberty, police said.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo — Police are asking for help finding three suspects who they say attempted to break into a cannabis dispensary the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) said in a news release.

It happened on Nov. 16 in the 5400 block of W. 44th Avenue, police said.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video using a trash dumpster pushed by a Jeep as a battering ram, MVPD said. They were able to push through a security metal door to get into an unoccupied cannabis building, police said.

They then also tried but failed to get into the main dispensary across the alley, according to MVPD.

One of the suspects stood outside holding what police said appeared on video to be an AK-47. Video showed another suspect holding a black handgun.

Police said the suspects attempted the same crime in other locations in Denver.

Police are still looking for these suspects and gave this information about their vehicle:

Blue 2000-2001 Jeep Liberty

Hail dents and failing paint on the roof

Heavily damaged on left Rea quarter, possible blue paint in this are

License number DBF646

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to MVPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant T.C. Hough with MVPD at 303-425-1748.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

