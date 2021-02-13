Callers pretend to be Mountain View Police in new phone scam

The scammer will claim the recipient of the call owes the police department money for an outstanding ticket or fine, MVPD said.

The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) is warning residents of a phone scam where callers pretend to be officers with the agency.

MVPD says it has received numerous complaints from citizens around the metro area regarding a spoofing scam that uses the department's phone number.

The scammers identify themselves as police officers and ask for money for outstanding tickets or fines, MVPD said.

The scammers will sometimes threaten to arrest the callers when they refuse or question their calls or will hang up, according to MVPD.

In some cases, MVPD said, the scammers have suggested the call recipient use their wife as a prostitute to pay the fines.

MVPD said anyone who receives one of these calls should immediately hang up because the Town of Mountain View would never call to ask people for money.

MVPD said it's investigating the source of the calls and that citizens can report them to the department at 303-425-1748 and/or the Federal Trade Commission.

Other local police agencies have also warned of scams recently. The Lakewood Police Department said in January it had been hearing from people in the community that they were being called and told an organization is collecting donations on their behalf.

In another, a fraudster claims to be a sergeant with the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD), telling people there is a warrant for their arrest and asking them for money.

CCPD said in a release they "will never solicit money, gift cards or payment over the phone."