Mover charged with theft

The owner of H&M Relocation Services is charged with theft in Denver and has an open warrant in Weld County for similar incidents.

DENVER — The owner of a moving company is accused of loading up a woman's belongings on a truck and then refusing to tell her where the items were for months as he demanded additional payment, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, who is the owner of H&M Relocation Services, is charged with one count of felony theft related to a case in Denver. He also has an open warrant in Weld County related to similar incidents that occurred in Greeley last year.

On June 14, 2022, the Denver victim requested an estimate to move her belongings from Denver to California and received a quote of $3,383.70 along with a payment schedule of three payments. The first payment was due immediately as a deposit to secure a truck and moving date. The second payment was due when her household items were picked up and the final payment was due upon delivery.

According to an arrest affidavit, she hired a company based in Florida and was unaware that they were only a brokering company that in turn hired moving companies to actually transport the client's property.

When Nemat-Zoda arrived to begin the move, he claimed that the woman had not disclosed several items as part of the bidding estimate and that payment was due in full because the moving truck was already packed.

However, the woman was able to show documentation that the items had indeed been disclosed.

According to the affidavit, the movers continued to pack the truck while the victim went to get money to pay Nemat-Zoda and when she returned, someone told her that the foreman had intentionally packed the truck incorrectly.

She was told that large items such as a mattress were packed in front to conceal how the other items were packed in order to charge additional money. She said she saw that was empty space behind the mattress and confronted Nemat-Zoda.

When she did, she reported that he began to scream and cuss at her and called her a "scammer and a loser" and said he had dealt with "such scum" in the past, the affidavit says.

At that point, she said Nemat-Zoda told her she would never see her stuff again and threatened to donate her belongings to charity.

In late July, when the victim still did not have her belongings, she went to police alleging that Nemat-Zoda stole her property valued at more than $100,000. According to the Denver District Attorney's Office Nemat-Zoda illegally held the woman's belongings for about three months without telling her where the items were.

According to the arrest affidavit, Greeley Police investigated two prior incidents involving Nemat-Zoda that occurred last year.

In the May incident, the victim said H&M Relocation Services was hired to move their belongings from Greeley to Indiana for a fee of $8,000. However, according to the affidavit, once the victim's belongings were loaded on the trucks, an additional payment of nearly $8,500 was demanded, which the victim paid.

In August of last year, the victim filed a report saying Nemat-Zoda and his company failed to deliver their belongings to Indiana, the affidavit says.

Another person reported that the company was hired in May of last year to move their belongings from Greeley to Elgin Air Force Base in Florida. As of Oct. 15, 2021, the items had not yet been delivered to Florida, the affidavit says.

This is not an isolated incident with H&M Relocation Services, according to prosecutors. Anyone who believes they've also been a victim is asked to call the Economic Crimes Unit at 720- 913-9179.