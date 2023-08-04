Sheriff's Office looking for person who shot and killed a mule

The palomino mule was killed sometime between the evening of July 22 and the morning of July 23 in Basalt.

BASALT, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Friday in finding whoever shot and killed a palomino mule in its pasture last month in Basalt.

The mule was a horse in a pasture, with houses nearby, when it was fatally shot between the evening of July 22 and the morning of July 23 on Frying Pan Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"We have very few leads at this time and are looking for assistance in finding anyone who might have information about the person(s) who would do this," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Anyone who has information can contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 800-972-TIPS or submit their tip online at www.p3tips.com. Tipsters can also send a tip using the Free P3 Tips mobile app. People providing tips can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward.

