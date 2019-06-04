ARVADA, Colo. — Police arrested multiple people in connection to an Arvada officer getting injured by a chemical device over the weekend.

Officers were sent to West 68th Avenue and Beach Street in response to road signs in the road just after 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Arvada Police Department.

While one officer was getting the hazards off the roads, someone threw some kind of chemical device at law enforcement, Arvada PD said. A gas emitted from the device and an officer was taken to a local hospital before being released.

Another person - not an officer - was treated at the scene for minor injuries

