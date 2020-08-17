Denver police investigating 2 shootings on Federal Boulevard

One person was shot in the first incident. The second had multiple victims, police said.

DENVER — At least three people have been shot at two locations along Federal Boulevard Sunday night, police said.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the first shooting was in the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard and was reported just before 10 p.m. The victim was a woman, and her condition has not been released.

The second one was just a few blocks away at West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard, and was reported at 10:38 p.m., DPD said. There were multiple victims, according to police, but the exact number has not been released.

There are extensive road closures in the area of the second shooting, DPD said.

Police said they don't know whether the two incidents are related.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of S. Federal Blvd.; the victim is an adult female. Suspect(s) fled the area. Updates will be posted as available. pic.twitter.com/VQhDvsj2Au — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2020

Alert: Officers are on-scene at W. Alameda Ave. / S. Federal Blvd. on a shooting with multiple victims. Updates posted as available. There are extensive road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/vpFDfmEJAX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2020