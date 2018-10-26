KUSA — The Aurora Police Department said no students were injured or targeted after shots were fired near Aurora Central High School Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Aurora police said the shooting happened near East 11th Avenue and Nome Street. Aurora Central High School is located at 11700 E. 11th Ave.

Police said multiple vehicles were damaged by the gunshots, and investigators found shell casings on the scene.

The suspects, described only as three Hispanic men, were last seen driving a black four-door Ford Focus with a temporary tag and bumper sticker.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

