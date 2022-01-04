Man now facing murder charge in Boulder homicide

Alan Moody, 21, was arrested in early April in connection with the death of 21-year-old Zachary Taggart.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with the death of another man in April is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the same case, prosecutors said.

Alan Moody, 21, was arrested in early April in connection with the death of 21-year-old Zachary Taggart. He was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular homicide and false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement.

The district attorney's office said Thursday that Moody is now facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the case.

"These new charges reflect the accuracy of what occurred that day," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a release. "This was directly due to the diligent detective work and commitment to getting justice for this victim. I’m proud of their excellent teamwork done in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office.”

Police said Taggart was found dead April 1 in the parking lot of the Harvest Hope Food Pantry at 4800 Pearl St. Evidence on the scene indicated he had been run over by a car, police said.

Police determined Moody and Taggart had been contacted together by Boulder officers several times in late March during traffic stops. The last time was on March 24, and during that stop, they told police they had been living in the vehicle and had been looking for a place to live.

Moody's next court appearance is set for June 27.

