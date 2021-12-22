Former Greenwood Village officer charged in deadly shooting of teen

Adam Holen has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the death of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein, according to court records.

AURORA, Colo. — A former Greenwood Village Police officer has been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said Blitstein died after exchanging gunshots with 36-year-old Adam Holen about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4900 block of South Addison Way.

Earlier this week, APD filed an arrest warrant for Holen and the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office was reviewing the recommendation before determining whether charges would be filed.

On Wednesday, court records show that Holen was charged with:

Second-degree murder

Felony menacing

Prohibited use of a weapon while drunk

2 violent crime sentence enhancers

Records show that his bail was set at $50,000.

After interviewing witnesses, APD detectives determined the incident started with an argument between the former officer and a group of teenagers over alleged careless driving in the neighborhood.

Security video from a neighbor's Ring camera shows Holen in a truck. It captures Holen getting out and walking behind the back of a car.

> The shooting was caught on the doorbell camera of a nearby home. Warning: This video contains images and audio that may be difficult for some people to watch, including graphic language and gun violence.

Holen used to be an officer with Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) and is not currently employed by any law enforcement agency.

According to GVPD records, Holen joined the department in August 2016 and resigned on Nov. 1 of this year.