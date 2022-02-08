Sheriff’s office announces murder charge in 2012 disappearance of Kara Nichols

Nichols had been missing since Oct. 9, 2012.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a suspect has been booked into custody on a murder charge in connection with the case of missing 19-year-old Kara Nichols.

Nichols had been missing since Oct. 9, 2012. She was last seen near her home at 6700 Mission Road. Police said she was believed to be headed to Denver.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Joel Hollendorfer, 46, is the suspect facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Nichols' disappearance. He's also facing a class-six felony charge of tampering with evidence.

