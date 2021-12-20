Police recommend charging former officer in teen's deadly shooting, arrest warrant says

Aurora Police filed a warrant recommending a 2nd-degree murder charge for former Greenwood Village officer Adam Holen in the death of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it filed an arrest warrant recommending a second-degree murder charge for a former Greenwood Village Police officer in the deadly shooting of a teen.

APD said 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein died after exchanging gunshots with 36-year-old Adam Holen around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 4900 block of South Addison Way.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office is reviewing the recommendation before determining if charges will be filed.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives determined that the incident started with an argument between former officer and a group of teenagers over alleged careless driving in the neighborhood.

Security video from a neighbor's Ring camera shows Holen in a truck. It captures Holen getting out and walking behind the back of a car.

"The single most important factor was who was the initial aggressor," 9NEWS Legal Expert Scott Robinson said. "An initial aggressor cannot use deadly force unless they retreat and communicate that retreat to the other people."

Robinson said if investigators determine Holen was the primary aggressor, then he didn't have the right to use deadly force, even as self defense.

> The shooting was caught on the doorbell camera of a nearby home. Warning: This video contains images and audio that may be difficult for some people to watch including graphic language and gun violence.

Holen used to be an officer with Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) and is not currently employed by any law enforcement agency.

According to GVPD records, Holen joined the department in August 2016 and resigned on Nov. 1 of this year.

"I have put a lot of thought into this decision and decided that it is time for me to move on from law enforcement," Holen wrote in his resignation letter. "This decision is in my family's best interest."

Holen was not the subject of any internal investigations regarding alleged misconduct involving a member of the public during his tenure with the agency, Police Chief Dustin Varney said.

