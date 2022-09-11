2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

Deputies found the bodies of a man and woman Saturday afternoon in Golden.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue in Golden.

The caller told dispatchers that two small children had rung his doorbell asking for help with their parents. The neighbor went to the children's home and found a man on the front porch and a woman inside a car, both unresponsive.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man and woman were both deceased, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deaths were under investigation, but the Sheriff's Office said indications point to this being a domestic murder-suicide. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release the names of the deceased.

The two children weren't hurt and were being cared for by members of the Sheriff's Office.

