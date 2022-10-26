Paycheck typo led to fatal shooting in Aurora, affidavit says

Lloyd C. Love Jr. became upset when he couldn't cash his paycheck because his middle initial was listed a K on the check, an arrest affidavit says.

AURORA, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his boss over an error on a paycheck has a history of mental health issues and was recently released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, court records show.

Lloyd C. Love Jr. was arrested on a first-degree murder charge about an hour after the shooting which occurred outside the Raytheon building in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway in Aurora on Oct. 20.

Marvin Johnson, 52, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He owned American Eagle Protective Services along with his wife Patricia. Their company patrolled the exterior of the building while another company patrolled the inside.

Love had recently started working for the company and just received his first paycheck, an arrest affidavit says. When he received the check from Patricia Johnson around noon on Oct. 20 she asked if he would be going to his assignment at Forever 21 and Love replied that he did not plan to go and was "no longer going to work for their company," according to the affidavit.

That afternoon Love tried to cash the check but was unable to do so because his middle initial was listed as K instead of C, according to the document.

He called Patricia Johnson and demanded a new check, however, she said she couldn't do that until the original was accounted for, the affidavit says. Love said he had ripped up that check out of anger and told Patricia Johnson he no longer had it. Patricia Johnson said she ended that phone call by hanging up on Love.

Love then called Marvin Johnson who set up a meeting at the Raytheon building to provide a new check at 7 p.m. During that call, Love told investigators that Marvin Johnson said "demeaning things" to him and "treated him like a child," the affidavit says.

Love arrived around 6 p.m. and was outside with Patricia Johnson when Marvin Johnson arrived. Other members of security were also present due to Love's behavior, the affidavit says.

Multiple witnesses from both security companies reported that Love became "increasingly agitated" as he waited for Marvin Johnson to arrive. One witness reported that Love was "visibly upset", pacing back and forth and cussing.

When Marvin Johnson finally arrived, witnesses reported that Love approached him "aggressively" and that the men argued for about 30 seconds to a minute about the paycheck.

After that, witnesses reported that Love raised his arm and shot Marvin Johnson who fell to the ground. When he was on the ground, Love fired several more times at Johnson, the affidavit says. Love then ran from the scene, according to the witnesses.

An American Eagle Protection Services employee said Love's check was only for about $100 because he had only been employed for a week and had only worked four shifts, the affidavit says.

Patricia Johnson indicated that her husband had never formally met Love prior to the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Love's arrest and statements

SWAT officers who were at the scene saw a man leaving the area and getting into a Ford Explorer. A traffic stop was later initiated on that vehicle and Love was arrested about an hour after the shooting.

A handgun was found on the passenger seat where Love had been sitting, the affidavit says. Once in custody, Love waived his rights and agreed to talk to investigators.

He said he had "too many things going on" and that he deals with "voices," the affidavit says. He said he had worked for the security guard company for three or four days and said it was an unarmed position since he is a felon.

Love said when Marvin Johnson arrived he felt he was trying to "intimidate" him with his words and body language, the affidavit says. He said that caused him to be "on the defensive" and protect himself, according to the affidavit.

Love said he "found" the gun used in the incident but did not elaborate, according to the affidavit.

Statements from Love's girlfriend

Love's girlfriend was driving the Ford Explorer when it was pulled over and reported that he had called her to pick him up. When he got in he said he "just did something stupid," the affidavit says.

As they were pulled over, she reported that Love said, "I'm going to jail," the affidavit says. When she pressed to know what he did, Love told her, "the less you know the better," the document says.

She reported that the two had met online in August and had been dating on and off since then.

She said that during that time Love had told her that he was diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic, but said she had never seen him take any medications for those disorders. She further claimed, according to the document, that Love did not take medication because he did not like the way it made him feel.

On the day of the shooting, she reported that Love had been upset all day and that she believed he was "having one of his episodes," referring to what she believed was a schizophrenic episode.

She indicated his behavior on this day was "different" from other days and said his "frustration, agitation and anger" was "worse than normal."

Love's background

Court records indicate that Love was arrested on an assault charge in April of this year. In that case, he was initially being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. The records show that was later vacated and he was released June 30 on a personal recognizance (PR) bond. A PR bond is a signature bond that involves no money or property as long as the defendant appears at all future court dates.

The court records also indicate that a motion was filed on April 11 for a competency evaluation of Love and that a mental health stay was ordered the next day. That mental health stay was lifted on May 24, according to the records.