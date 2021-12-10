Police looking for 2 murder suspects, public advised to avoid area

The public is asked to stay away from the 400 block of Ensign Street because two homicide suspects might be inside a home, police said.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Fort Morgan Police Department said Friday it was advising the public to stay away from an active scene while officers searched for two murder suspects.

Police said officers were called Friday morning to the scene of a report shooting at a home in the 200 block of Lake Street near Baker School.

A man was found dead, and the shooting was ruled a homicide, according to police.

At 7:24 a.m., the police department said officers were working an area around the 400 block of Ensign Street after getting reports two homicide suspects might be inside a home.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Paul Abreu-Serrano, and 43-year-old Damon Robinson, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-867-5678.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

