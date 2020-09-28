Trial for man charged with killing Adams County deputy begins Monday

Dreion Dearing is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Deputy Heath Gumm in Jan. 2018.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The trial for a man charged in the fatal shooting of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm in January 2018 gets underway Monday with opening statements after a mistrial was declared in April.

The shooting took place on Jan. 24, 2018, in the 8700 block of Dawson Street after deputies responded to an assault call, according to the Adam's County Sherriff's Office (ACSO).

Deputies began searching the area after learning the suspect had left the scene and found someone matching the description, ACSO said.

According to ACSO, the suspect ran away and led deputies behind a house, before turning and firing a gun. ACSO said one of those gunshots hit Gumm in the chest.

Dreion Dearing was later identified as the suspect and charged with first-degree murder, ACSO said.

Gumm, 31, had been a sheriff's deputy at ACSO since 2012, and the agency said he was posthumously promoted to detective. He was survived by his wife, Natasha.

Dearing's trial is scheduled to continue through the end of November and will be available on webex.

Jury selection began last Monday, and it took until Friday morning to seat a jury. They're set to return Monday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 a.m. for opening arguments.

Dearing's trail was initially scheduled for April, and jury selection began on March 9. A mistrial was declared on April 13 due to the late decision to not pursue the death penalty and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents.

Prosecutors initially planned to seek the death penalty but decided to no longer pursue it on March 30 after the state legislature abolished the death penalty in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) also commuted the sentences of three death row inmates in Colorado following the legislature's move.

In the judge's order declaring a mistrial, it was noted that "the current pandemic and the resulting preventative measures (the stay-at-home order) impact the public’s access to this trial, affect the jury pool and create prejudice and fear in prospective jurors forced to come into the courthouse."

The order also included numerous emails from from prospective jurors who said they feared for their safety, or the safety of their loved ones, due to age or pre-existing health conditions.

The judge said that individual events may not have been grounds for a mistrial, but together he said they undermined "honest, fair, even-handed justice" for all involved.