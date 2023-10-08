Man accused of hiking naked, exposing himself to women charged with 5 felonies

Glenn Braden is charged with 15 counts related to a string of indecent exposure incidents on Jefferson County trails.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The 20-year-old man accused of hiking naked and exposing himself to women over a period of several months in Jefferson County has been charged with 15 counts, five of them felonies.

Glenn Braden was arrested last week on several misdemeanor charges related to incidents that occurred along trails in Jefferson County between April and August. Late last week, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office recommended several felony charges against him.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that they've charged Braden with the following:

Four counts of unlawful sexual contact

Nine counts of indecent exposure

One count of attempted sexual assault

One count of criminal mischief

The 15 charges related to 11 separate victims, according to the DA's office. Several women reported that a man, later identified as Braden, slapped their butts. One woman reported that he slapped her butt and then tried to rip her shirt down from the front collar.

Braden is believed to be responsible for the following incidents:

April 3 - A naked man approached a female hiker and groped her.

May 4 - A citizen reported seeing a naked man running on Shadow Pine Loop.

June 13 - A naked man confronted a female hiker and began masturbating.

July 11 - An incident was reported at Flying J Ranch Park.

July 18 - A man approached three different women in one day. He fondled two, masturbated and talked in a sexual manner.

July 24 - A man approached a female hiker as he masturbated, grabbed her and attempted to rip off her clothing.

Aug. 8 - A man took his pants down in front of a woman at Genesee Park.

After his arrest on Aug. 8, Braden agreed to speak with investigators and said he typically hiked around dusk on Mondays and Tuesdays, which were his days off from work, an arrest affidavit from the JCSO says. All but one of the incidents occurred on those two days around dusk.

Braden mentioned that he hiked in the parks where the incidents occurred and would purposefully expose himself to women, according to the affidavit. He admitted the women reacted with "disgust" but said he felt "compelled" to commit "these sexual acts" and could "not help his compulsion," according to the affidavit.

He's being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond and is due in court Thursday morning.