Sheriff's office recommends felony charges for naked hiker accused of exposing himself to women on trails

Glenn Braden, 20, was arrested after a string of incidents between April and August on trials near Evergreen.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has recommended multiple felony charges against the man accused of exposing himself to women on hiking trails over the past couple of months.

Glenn Braden, 20, was arrested this week on several misdemeanor charges related to incidents that occurred along the trail in Jefferson County between April and August. A new arrest affidavit from the sheriff's office indicates that they're recommending six felony charges to prosecutors.

Those charges include four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count each of attempted sexual assault and attempted unlawful sexual contact. Braden also faces 14 counts of indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor charge. Prosecutors with the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.

Braden is believed to be responsible for the following incidents:

April 3 - A naked man approached a female hiker and groped her.

May 4 - An unknown citizen reported seeing a naked man running on Shadow Pine Loop.

June 13 - A naked man confronted a female hiker and began masturbating.

July 11 - An incident was reported at Flying J Ranch Park.

July 18 - A man approached three different women in one day. He fondled two, masturbated and talked in a sexual manner.

July 24 - A man approached a female hiker as he masturbated, grabbed her and attempted to rip off her clothing.

Aug. 8 - A man took his pants down in front of a woman at Genesee Park.

After his arrest late Tuesday, Braden agreed to speak with investigators and said he typically hiked around dusk on Mondays and Tuesdays, which were his days off from work, the affidavit says. All but one of the incidents occurred on those two days around dusk.

Braden mentioned that he hiked in the parks where the incidents occurred and would purposefully expose himself to women, according to the affidavit. He admitted the women reacted with "disgust" but said he felt "compelled" to commit "these sexual acts" and could "not help his compulsion," according to the affidavit.