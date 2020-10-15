2 from Denver arrested after Nebraska troopers say they found 60 pounds of pot in their car

Nebraska State Patrol said 30-year-old Christopher Ryan-Goetze and 24-year-old Hannah Umpstead were taken to a jail in Lexington.

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man and woman from Denver are in a Nebraska jail after 60 pounds of marijuana was found in their car, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

According to NSP, a trooper saw the driver of a Ford Fusion fail to use his turn signal Wednesday afternoon after he exited Interstate 80 at mile marker 231, near Darr. That's about 55 miles southeast of North Platte.

During the traffic stop, NSP said, a K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 60 pounds of marijuana in bags in the trunk, NSP said.

NSP said the driver, 30-year-old Christopher Ryan-Goetze, and the passenger, 24-year-old Hannah Umpstead, both of Denver, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

They were both taken to the Dawson County Jail in nearby Lexington.