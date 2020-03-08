2 Colorado men arrested after hiding in Nebraska cornfield following car chase

The men were caught after a three-hour search and face a number of charges including possession of marijuana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Colorado men have been arrested after hiding in a Nebraska cornfield following a chase by state troopers.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island Saturday evening. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the Jeep kept going and eventually exited the highway before running a stop sign, losing control and crashing into a pole, NSP said.

The Jeep then got back onto I-80 westbound and the trooper gave chase, according to the release. NSP said the man behind the wheel, 26-year-old Christopher Cornell of Brighton, kept driving recklessly, with speeds topping 100 miles per hour. With the help of stop sticks, officers with the Kearney Police Department managed to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Cornell and his passenger, 21-year-old Deoviyon Overstreet of Aurora, then ran into a cornfield, NSP said. The NSP Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dog Division were called in to help with the search, along with the Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

The release said after about three hours, both suspects were found separately in the cornfield and were taken into custody without incident. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries they suffered while trying to hide, according to the release.

Cornell and Overstreet were arrested for possession of marijuana between one ounce and one pound, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of a protection order, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, failure to obey a lawful order and obstructing a peace officer. Cornell was arrested on suspicion of several additional charges related to the pursuit.

Both men were booked at the Buffalo County Jail in Kearney.