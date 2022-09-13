Nebraska troopers find 387 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

The driver of the van was stopped after making multiple traffic violations, according to NSP.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — More than 380 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop in Nebraska near Waco, according to Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

NSP said a trooper observed multiple traffic violations from a Chrysler van on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 361.

During a traffic stop at approximately 7:25 a.m. last Wednesday, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 387 pounds of suspected marijuana, concealed inside cardboard boxes in the rear of the van, according to NSP.

The driver of the van, a 40-year-old from Georgia, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, and was lodged in York County Jail.

