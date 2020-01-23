BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Nederland man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography, the Nederland Police Department (NPD) said.

The Nederland Marshal’s Office on Wednesday said that in October, its investigators were transferred a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip led them to the home of John Hamilton Williams, 68.

“Computers, cellphones and other devices were seized, and evidence recovered from those devices led to the arrest of Williams on January 17, 2020,” the marshal’s office said.

A forensic examination of the electronic equipment discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos depicting children ages 2 to 15 years old, NPD said.

Williams was booked into the Boulder County Jail on the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child

Possession of at least 20 images of child abusive material

Williams was released Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Nederland Marshal’s Office at 303-258-3520.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS