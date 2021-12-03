Neighbor shot after intervening in dispute in southeast Aurora

The suspect was taken into custody after a chase and crash, APD said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood of Aurora after intervening in a dispute, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened in the 23600 block of East Grand Place around 8:15 p.m.

A man and a woman were involved in a dispute and when a man who lived nearby intervened he was shot by the man, a spokesperson for APD said.

The incident was initially believed to be a domestic dispute. Still, APD said they later learned the man and woman from the original dispute were not romantically involved but are known to each other.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive his injuries, according to APD.

Following the shooting, the suspect left the area on a motorcycle and was spotted by an APD officer nearby on Gun Club Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the man did not comply and due to the violent nature of the crime, a pursuit was authorized, a tweet from APD says.

The suspect was pursued south on Gun Club Road to Smoky Hill Road where he entered E-470, according to APD.

Near Quincy Road, the suspect lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

E-470 was shut down for a time due to the crash and investigation. During the closure tolls were waived at the toll locations nearby,

As of Friday afternoon, he remained in the hospital and had not been formally arrested in the case, according to an APD spokesperson.