Colorado prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a Nevada inmate who is now a suspect in the 1984 Bennett family homicides in Aurora and the slaying of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood.

The suspect, who 9Wants to Know identified earlier this week as Alex Christopher Ewing, 57, is being held in Nevada after an attack that same year on a sleeping couple who were beaten with an ax handle.

He is currently serving a sentence of eight to 40 years at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to Brooke Santina, a spokeswoman for the state’s prison system.

Ewing is now a suspect in the January 1984 killings of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their daughter Melissa, who was about to turn 8, in a shocking hammer attack that also left the couple’s other child, 3-year-old Vanessa, clinging to life with serious head injuries.

NOW: Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett, left, were killed Jan. 16, 1984 in Aurora. 3-year-old Vanessa Bennett survived. #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/sl5ofijegj — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 10, 2018

He is now wanted in that case on a warrant charging him with six counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of sexual assault on a child, and five counts of committing a violent crime.

“This is …. Something that has shocked the conscience of our community,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said during a news conference Friday morning announcing the charges.

The Bennett family murders cold case has long baffled investigators, which 2010 DNA evidence tied to the 1984 murder of Patricia Louise Smith, 50, in the Lakewood condominium she shared with her daughter and grandchildren.

NOW: Patricia Louise Smith was killed with a hammer and raped in Lakewood on Jan. 10, 1984. #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/naWeyi9Ko4 — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 10, 2018

Ewing is now wanted on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder for Smith’s death, which marked another tragedy during a 12-day span in which there were four hammer attacks in Colorado.

Ewing obtained a Colorado driver’s license on July 27, 1983 – less than six months before Smith and the Bennett family were murdered.

NEW: Police release photos from the 1980s of Alex Christopher Ewing, suspect in 1984 hammer killings of Patricia Louise Smith and Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett. #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/sXmXj1MxLS — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 10, 2018

He was ultimately tied to the case in early July 2018, when the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Ewing was required to submit to a DNA test in Nevada. This was uploaded to a national database.

When the CBI did a routine search of the database, there was a match between Ewing and the forensic samples taken from the Smith and Bennett family crime scenes.

RELATED | She was the sole survivor of one of Colorado's most brutal crimes. Now, she's telling her story

Aurora investigators later went to Nevada, where they obtained a warrant to conduct a DNA test on Ewing. That testing was done at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on July 19, and it definitively proved that Ewing’s DNA “matched” what was found at the 1984 crime scenes.

“Make no mistake, DNA is what brings us into this room today,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Ewing’s DNA was entered into the national database due to a 2013 law passed in Nevada that mandated DNA tests on inmates. It wasn’t until 2016 that the state’s attorney general issued an opinion in 2016 requiring the retroactive testing of current inmates.

“That is how we discovered this individual right here,” Brauchler said.

NEW: Police release photos from the 1980s of Alex Christopher Ewing, suspect in 1984 hammer killings of Patricia Louise Smith and Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett. #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/hg8rwmKhjd — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 10, 2018

According to an arrest affidavit, Ewing said it's "got to be a mistake" when he was told his DNA was found at the scene of the 1984 Lakewood homicide.

He also denied recognizing Smith, the affidavit said.

Ewing was convicted of burglary, aggravated assault, escape and two counts of use of a deadly weapon as a sentencing enhancer for the Nevada case.

He is eligible for parole on July 21, 2021 and his sentence expires in April 10, 2037. 9NEWS has not located a previous criminal record for Ewing in Colorado.

Brauchler said he and the First Judicial District Attorney's office will ask Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) to request Ewing be extradited to Colorado.

“Justice in this case has been delayed,” First Judicial District Attorney Peter Weir said. “I’m confident justice in this case is not being denied.”

Brauchler and Weir said it is too early to know if they will seek the death penalty against Ewing.

© 2018 KUSA-TV